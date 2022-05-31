Spain moving to outlaw long customer service telephone wait times

The Spanish Cabinet passed a bill on Tuesday that would force companies to attend to customers' telephone calls within three minutes.

Spanish Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon explained that telephone services are "essential services for consumer relations that unfortunately usually involve a series of headaches for Spanish families, as many companies build up administrative labyrinths that get in the way of people exercising their rights as consumers."

The law, if passed by Spain's parliament, would apply to all companies with more than 250 employees, as well as airlines, transport and postal service, and water and energy businesses, regardless of their size.

Most fines for not complying with the rules would range from €150 ($161) to €10,000 ($10,732). For repeat offenders, they could be as steep as €100,000.

For customers who have had their utilities cut, the new law would also force companies to inform clients what is happening and when the supply will be restored within a maximum of two hours.

Companies will also have to give their clients the option to speak to human beings instead of only offering pre-recorded messages or AI-based communications.