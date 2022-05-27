Bitcoin struggles to climb above $30K in weak trade

Bitcoin was struggling to climb above $30,000 on Friday, as weak trade continues in the cryptocurrency market that saw approximately $1 trillion getting evaporated in recent weeks.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest crypto by market cap, was trading at $29,260 at 9.17 a.m. EDT (1317GMT) for a daily gain of 3.7%.

The world's largest altcoin, Ethereum, also was below the key resistance level of $2,000, as it was trading at $1,810 at the time for a 3.9% daily increase.

The total value of the crypto market stood at $1.22 trillion at the moment.

The crypto market saw almost half of its value evaporate in the past six weeks, as its total loss stood at $970 billion, from the figure of $2.19 trillion recorded on April 4.