News Economy Mercedes-Benz auctions rare Uhlenhaut Coupe for 135 million euros

Mercedes-Benz auctions rare Uhlenhaut Coupe for 135 million euros

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz, one of only two of its kind, was auctioned off earlier this month for a whopping 135 million euros ($143 million), making it the most expensive car ever sold, RM Sotheby's announced Thursday.

Agencies and A News ECONOMY Published May 20,2022 Subscribe

In this handout image courtesy of Mercedes-Benz AG obtained on May 19, 2022, a Mercedes-Benz Rennsportprototyp 300 SLR "Uhlenhaut-Coupe" (W 196 S) is pictured, on July 2, 1955 (AFP)

Carmaker Mercedes-Benz said Thursday it had auctioned off a rare 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe for 135 million euros (143 million dollars).



The car, named for engineer Rudolf Uhlenhaut, in 1955 is one of only two of the model made. The firm says the price makes it the most expensive car ever.



The auction took place on May 5 at the company's museum and the buyer was a private collector.



The second car will remain with Mercedes and be exhibited at the museum.



The Uhlenhaut Coupes are a "milestone of sports car development and important historical cornerstones of our brand," said Ola Källenius, chairman of the Mercedes board.



The proceeds from the sale will be used for a global scholarship programme called the Mercedes-Benz Fund.



Källenius said it would aim to embolden a new generation to develop new technologies, especially for decarbonization and resource conservation.

























