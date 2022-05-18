Venezuela hopes for 'absolute lifting' of sanctions by U.S.

This handout photo released by the Venezuelan presidency shows President Nicolas Maduro (R) speaking during a televised appearance with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez (L) in Caracas on February 5, 2019 (AFP)

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Tuesday that her government hopes a decision by the U.S. to ease some economic sanctions on the country will pave the way for the "absolute lifting of the illicit sanctions."

Her comments on social media came after the Biden administration announced that it will begin easing a few sanctions in response to a call from opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"The world knows that Venezuela has taken its first steps on the road to economic recovery through its own efforts, denouncing and overcoming the illegitimate sanctions and the inhumane blockade," said Rodriguez on her Twitter account.

"Venezuela hopes that these decisions of the United States of America will initiate the way for the absolute lifting of the illicit sanctions that affect all our people," she added.

The decision to lift some sanctions was made as a gesture intended to encourage the resumption of negotiations between the Washington-backed opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro, senior U.S. government officials said Tuesday.

Guaido, whom the U.S. recognizes as Venezuela's interim president, called on the Biden administration to get the negotiations "back on track," according to the officials.

Rodriguez also said that the Maduro administration has confirmed reports that Washington plans to authorize U.S. and European oil companies to resume operations in Venezuela.

The move will allow American oil company Chevron, the only one that still has a presence in Venezuela, to negotiate its license with state-owned oil company PDVSA to continue operations in the country.

In 2017, the government of President Donald Trump imposed sanctions that included the prohibition to trade Venezuelan Treasury bonds in U.S. financial markets and to make negotiations with PDVSA. Other sanctions were imposed against officials of the South American country, whose assets were frozen.

The Venezuelan government and the opposition began negotiations in Mexico in August 2021 to try to find a solution to the political, economic and social crisis the country is going through.