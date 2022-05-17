 Contact Us
EU concerned about proposed new UK law on North Ireland trade

The announcement, made by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, "raises significant concerns," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement. "The (Northern Ireland) Protocol is an international agreement signed by the EU and the UK. Unilateral actions contradicting an international agreement are not acceptable," he said.

Published May 17,2022
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday the EU had significant concerns about the announcement by the UK government to enable legislation that would disapply basic elements of the Northern Ireland protocol.

"Unilateral actions are not acceptable," Sefcovic said in a statement.

Sefcovic added that should the UK decide to move ahead with the bill, the EU would need to respond with all measures at its disposal. He also said the potential of the flexibilities proposed by the EU commission had yet to be fully explored, adding: "They can deliver a real difference on the ground."