ITS BEEN NICE KNOWING YOU: CURIOUS TWEET FROM ELON MUSK

'It's been nice knowing you': curious tweet from Elon Musk

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has shared a curious tweet on Monday, claiming that he could get killed "mysteriously", adding "it's been nice knowing you".

Following the tweet, numerous conspiracy theories were created all over the platform.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Tens of thousands of people commented on the tweet, while hundreds of thousands of users retweeted it.

Among the comments that were made, it has been claimed that he could get killed because of the close relationship that the billionaire businessman has with the ex-president of the US Bill Clinton, and his wife Hilary Clinton.

'WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT CLINTONS?'

Some of Musk's followers even asked him "What do you know about the Clintons?", referring to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in prison.

Musk's mother Maye Musk was also among the people who commented on the "ironic tweet", saying "That's not funny".

"Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive," Elon responded to his mother.