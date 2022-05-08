Facebook blamed for being 'Frankestein that devours data' in Whatsapp

Neeraj Arora, an Indian developer who was the Chief Bussiness of Whatsapp in 2014, when the social media was sold to Facebook, has criticized the Meta and the things they did in recent years.

On his Twitter account, Arora slammed the way that the application took.

"Today, WhatsApp is Facebook's second largest platform (even bigger than Instagram or FB Messenger). But it's a shadow of the product we poured our hearts into, and wanted to build for the world. And I am not the only one who regrets that it became part of Facebook when it did," he wrote.

In one of the harshest criticisms of the ex-Chief Bussiness of WhatsApp, he accused Facebook of buying the application to be able to reach the data of the users and to track more cross-platform data.

"Tech companies need to admit when they have done wrong. Nobody knew in the beginning that Facebook would become a Frankenstein monster that devoured user data and spat out dirty money. We didn't either," he claimed.