EU SEES RUSSIAS AGGRESSION AS DIRECT THREAT TO SECURITY: VON DER LEYEN

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU sees Russia's aggression as a direct threat to security.

She said the EU will make sure that unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine will be a strategic failure.

Von der Leyen was addressing the inaugural session of the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue -- the flagship conference of New Delhi on global issues.

She said India and the EU believe in each country's right to determine its own destiny, rule of law, and fundamental rights.

EU is doing all it can to help Ukraine fight for its freedom, she noted.

Von der Leyen stressed that the response to Russia's aggression today will decide the future of both the international system and the global economy.

"India and the European Union share fundamental values and common interests as vibrant democracies," she said.

She also said the EU's partnership with India is a priority in this upcoming decade, adding that both economies thrive in a world of common rules and fair competition.

The core principles that underpin peace and security across the world are currently at stake, she emphasized.

Earlier, Von der Leyen met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arriving in India on Sunday for a two-day visit -- her first visit to the country after becoming the European Commission president.

"The leaders agreed that as large and vibrant democratic societies, India and Europe share similar values and a commonality of perspectives on many global issues," said a statement released by the Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The European Commission also released a statement about the president's meeting with Modi.

In a veiled reference to the Russia-Ukraine war, Von der Leyen said in a statement: "We are vibrant democracies, we both support wholeheartedly the rules-based international order and we have both large economies, and we are both facing a challenging global landscape."

"For the EU, the partnership with India is one of our most important relationships for the coming decade, and strengthening this partnership is a priority," Von der Leyen also noted.

India has so far abstained from UN resolutions censuring Moscow over Russia's launch of the war on Ukraine and increased its oil purchases from Russia, its biggest supplier of arms.

Both leaders reviewed the progress in the India-EU Strategic Partnership, including the forthcoming re-commencement of negotiations on a free trade agreement along with an investment agreement.

The leaders had an extensive discussion on climate-related issues, including possibilities of collaboration between India and the EU in areas like green hydrogen.

They also discussed the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines and therapeutics across the world.

"In addition, several geo-political issues of topical importance were discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Ukraine and developments in the Indo-Pacific region," added the PMO statement.

At least 2,665 civilians have been killed and 3,053 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on Ukraine, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million more internally displaced, the UN refugee agency said.