News Economy Debris forces International Space Station to take evasive action

"The engines of the spaceship Progress MS-18 will be turned on at 4:30 pm Moscow time (1330 GMT)," the Russian space agency Roscosmos said. The cargo vessel is docked at the station. This will cause the ISS to accelerate at a rate of 1 metre per second and move it 1.8 kilometres further up to avoid space debris.

Published April 23,2022
The International Space Station will be forced to undertake an unplanned evasive manoeuvre on Saturday to avoid colliding with space debris.

This will cause the ISS to accelerate at a rate of 1 metre per second and move it 1.8 kilometres further up.

After the correction the ISS will be flying at a height of 414 kilometres above the Earth, according to Roscosmos. The maximum height of the space station is just above 438 kilometres.


Debris is a growing problem for space travel. The ISS regularly needs to dodge objects flying as a collision could destroy it.

In November the ISS crew had to seek shelter in two space ships that were docked at the station after the Russian military destroyed a disused satellite. Fragments had threatened to collide with the ISS, but in the end no harm was done.