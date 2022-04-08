Tesla to start selling long-awaited pickup Cybertruck in 2023

Electric carmaker Tesla will start selling its long-awaited electric pickup Cybertruck in 2023, chief executive Elon Musk announced while opening the Gigafactory in Texas.



During his presentation at the opening party for Giga Texas, called "Cyber Rodeo," Musk showed the Cybertruck vehicle, which will be manufactured at the factory.



Giga Texas's construction began in July 2020, and its limited production started before the end of 2021. Initial Tesla vehicles built at the factory were delivered at the party.



Along with Cybertruck, the company also plans to release the Tesla Semi EV next year, as well as other various products which are yet to be revealed.



Further, the luxury electric automaker also plans to launch a wide beta of its Full Self-Driving technology in North America in 2022. Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will also start production in 2023, and the company also plans a robotaxi.



Cybertruck, which was first unveiled in 2019, was initially planned to release in 2021. However, the launch was delayed first to 2022, and now to 2023.



While speaking, Musk also apologized for the delay on releasing the vehicle.



Tesla earlier had said that the delay in Cybertruck production was due to supply chain constraints, especially the chip shortage, which would limit volumes significantly.



In 2020, Musk had said that Tesla's own battery cells, which were under development, would not reach high-volume production until 2022, and would eventually affect the Cybertruck, Semi, and Roadster programs.



Tesla plans to manufacture the Cybertruck at its Texas Gigafactory, which is expected to become the highest volume car factory in America.



The factory in Texas is Tesla's fifth giga factory globally.



The Giga Texas launch follows the opening of the new $5 billion Giga Berlin in late March, which is the first Tesla factory in Europe. Tesla also has Giga Nevada, Giga New York, and Giga Shanghai, which was the company's first factory outside the US.



In 2021, Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, produced more cars than 70 competing facilities in North America, according to Bloomberg.



