IIraq exported $11.07 billion of oil month, the highest level for half a century, assoared amid shortfall fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the oil ministry said.

Iraq, the second largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), exported "100,563,999 barrels for revenues of $11.07 billion, the highest revenue since 1972", the ministry said in a statement quoting preliminary figures.

Oil exports account for more than 90 percent of Iraq's income.