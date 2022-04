The United States added 431,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent, bringing the labor market closer to where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic began, the government said Friday.

While payroll growth was slightly below analysts' forecasts, the unemployment rate dipped more than expected and is now near the 3.5 percent level seen in February 2020, before the mass layoffs that occurred as Covid-19 broke out nationwide.