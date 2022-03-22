PM Orban asks EU to disburse funds to Hungary, including loan under recovery fund

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked the head of the European Commission to disburse all EU funds allocated to the country including a loan under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility, his press chief said on Tuesday.

According to a copy of the letter, dated March 18 and addressed to Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, sent to Reuters in an emailed reply, Orban said Hungary wanted to use the loan facility for defence, border control and humanitarian and other acute crisis management tasks.