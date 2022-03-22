French energy giant Total pledges to stop buying Russian oil

French energy company Total said Tuesday it would stop buying Russian oil and petroleum products in the months to come following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.



No existing contracts would be renewed and no new ones would be signed, the company said in a press release.



As a result, the firm said it would stop buying Russian oil "as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest."



Total had already announced it would stop buying Russian oil on the spot market for short-term, smaller quantity supply, the statement continued.



Several major Western oil companies have retreated from their Russia-related operations, including ExxonMobil, Shell and BP.

