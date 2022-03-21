CHINAS EVERGRANDE HALTS TRADING IN HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE: REPORT

Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group and two of its subsidiaries on Monday had their trading halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange , according to media reports.

The two subsidiaries were Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, according to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

Evergrande stocks were trading at HK$1.65 ($0.2) per share before trading was suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The move could be a result of a possible pending announcement that the Chinese real estate developer may restructure its massive debt.

Evergrande Group has 1.97 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of liabilities.

The real estate developer announced in January it would announce a plan in six months about reorganizing its portfolio.