Turkish Airlines cancels more than 200 Istanbul flights due to snow

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines has cancelled some 205 flights set to operate on Thursday as heavy snow is predicted in Istanbul.

"Due to expected severe weather conditions in Istanbul, some of our flights from/to the Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen airports scheduled to operate on March 10 are canceled," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cancellation includes some 114 domestic and 71 international flights of Turkish Airlines to/from Istanbul Airport and some 20 domestic flights from AnadoluJet, a brand of the flag carrier, to/from Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul's main air hub on the city's Asian side.

The number of cancellations is likely to rise due to the weather, the air carrier added.