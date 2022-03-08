Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Co says suspends soda sales in Russia

US-based multinational beverage company Coca-Cola, and Pepsi-Co said on Tuesday that it has suspended soda sales in Russia amid its war on Ukraine.

"Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," it said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as circumstances evolve."

PepsiCo, whose colas were one of the few Western products allowed in the Soviet Union prior to its collapse, said it would continue to sell daily essentials, such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food, in Russia.

Earlier in the day, McDonald's Corp said it would temporarily close all 847 of its restaurants in Russia.

US-based multinational coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corporation also had announced that it has suspended all business activity in Russia, including all product shipments.

The number of Western companies pulling out of Russia is increasing as the war in Ukraine continues.