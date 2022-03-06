American Express says suspending 'all operations' in Russia, Belarus

US credit card and payments giant American Express said Sunday it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus over Moscow's "unjustified" attack on Ukraine, the latest financial services blow to Russia over its invasion.

"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the company said in a statement, noting that American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATM money machines in Russia.

"We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," it added.