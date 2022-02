On Tuesday, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) will continue its suspension on trading.

According to a written MOEX statement late Monday, markets transactions will remain suspended on March 1 due to the "current situation," referring to Russia's war on Ukraine, which began last week.

In part due to Western sanctions on Russia due to the war, the Russian ruble has lost 20% of its value against the US dollar.

In February the exchange market lost 35% of its value versus the previous month.