TURKEYS FINANCE MINISTER NUREDDIN NEBATI CALLS INFLATION ECONOMYS ONLY PROBLEM

In an interview with Turkish-language broadcaster Haberturk, Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati stressed in the televised remarks on Friday: "The economy's only problem is inflation. Turkey has achieved high growth with a low current account deficit."

Published February 11,2022
Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday the economy's only problem was inflation, adding that the country had achieved high growth with a low current account deficit and would continue to do so.

In an interview with broadcaster Haberturk, Nebati also said Turkey had achieved a competitive exchange rate with the dollar stable, adding that his meetings with investors in London this week were "fantastic".

The government will take further steps to bring Turks' "under the mattress" gold into the financial system, and expected some $25 billion worth of gold to be brought into the economy as a result, he said.