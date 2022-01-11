TURKEYS EXPORTS TO GERMANY HIT HISTORIC HIGH IN 2021

Turkey last year hit a new record in its exports to Germany, its number one destination for exports, according to figures released Tuesday.

According to Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) data, Turkey's exports to Germany in 2021 totaled $17.7 billion, up 22.9% from 2020.

The country's top export sectors to Germany were automotive, apparel, iron and non-iron metals, electronics, and chemical.

The UK followed Germany with $13.23 billion (up 26.3%), and the US was the number three destination with $12.84 billion, leaping 45%.

Italy ($10.66 billion) and Spain ($9.24 billion) were other top five countries, with the top 10 rounded out by Iraq, France, the Netherlands, Israel, and Russia.

The country's overall exports in 2021 totalled $225.4 billion, leaping 32.9% year-on-year.