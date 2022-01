Turkish Treasury sees $16B cash deficit in 2021

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance registered a deficit of 142.1 billion Turkish liras ($16 billion) in 2021, according to official figures revealed Friday.

Its cash revenues amounted to 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ($161.8 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry data showed.

The Treasury's expenditures, including interest payments of 160.3 billion Turkish liras ($18 billion), hit 1.6 trillion Turkish liras ($178.5 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 1.4 trillion Turkish liras ($160.4 billion), but there was almost a surplus of 12.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.4 billion) in the primary balance.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate averaged at 8.88 last year, while it was around 13.33 on average in December 2021.

In December, the Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 92 billion Turkish liras ($6.9 billion).