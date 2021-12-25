Erdoğan: Turkey closer to be among top 10 economies of world

The Turkish president said on Saturday they want to make the country continue to grow through investment, employment, production, and exports as well as in terms of current account surplus.

"All we want is to make sure that our country keeps growing through investment, employment, production, exports, and current account surplus and thereby to attain our goals as soon as possible," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of multiple facilities in southeastern Gaziantep province.

"We are closer more than ever to our goal of making Turkey one of the top 10 economies of the world," Erdoğan underlined.

Noting that they have established the infrastructure of a great and powerful Turkey across 81 cities, the president said: "With its potential and industry, Gaziantep is one of our cities benefiting most from this development thrust. We have made 45 billion Turkish liras (over $4.2 billion) worth of investment in Gaziantep over the past 19 years."