Turkish companies STM, Aselsan, MKE and Otokar among participants of Bogota defense fair

Turkish defense companies STM, Aselsan , MKE and Otokar are among the participants at the Expodefensa 2021 , one of the largest defense industry fairs in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The three-day exhibition in Bogota , Nov. 29-Dec. 1, is organized in association with the Colombian Defense Ministry.

Its aim is to "help governments and armed forces face their operational and capability challenges while playing a role in building a safer Latin America." International exhibitors present their systems and products to respond to a growing regional demand. Expodefensa's first edition was held in 2009.

In an earlier statement, the STM said it will promote its military naval projects, as well as tactical mini UAV systems at the fair.

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte visited the STM booth at the event, and was briefed on the ongoing projects.







