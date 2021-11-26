ITALYS PM MARIO DRAGHI HAILS HISTORIC TREATY WITH FRANCE

A Franco-Italian treaty signed on Friday represents a major step forward in ties between the two nations and will usher in a period of much closer cooperation in an array of fields, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron , Draghi said the two countries would launch "new forms of cooperation" in energy and technology and in research and innovation.

He added that at least once every quarter, an Italian minister will attend a French cabinet meeting, and vice versa.

" The Treaty of Enhanced Cooperation we signed this morning marks a historic moment in relations between our two countries. France and Italy are further consolidating their diplomatic, commercial, political and cultural ties," Draghi said.







