Jeff Bezos donates 100m dollars to Obama Foundation

The founder and former CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos is donating 100 million dollars to the Obama Foundation in memory of recently deceased John Lewis, a civil rights activist from the 60s.



In return, the former richest man on the planet wants the Obama Presidential Center plaza to be renamed John Lewis Plaza.



Bezos said, "Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of heroes, and I can't think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis."



This is the largest amount the former president's foundation has ever received. Jay Carney, Amazon's current public policy and public relations chief, was the mediator for the deal as he was also Obama's press secretary.



The foundation has not pinpointed the exact way the money will be spent but has said that the cash will provide "the next generation of emerging leaders the necessary tools, resources, and training needed to be the change they want to see in the world, just as Congressman Lewis did."



The foundation built a 500-million-dollar presidential center in Chicago which has been riddled with controversies for cutting down trees in a historical landmark.



The former president has said, "The overwhelming majority of the community has been not just okay with it, but are hugely enthusiastic about it."



