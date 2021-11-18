China, Israel vow to strengthen relations for 'win-win cooperation'

Amid plans for celebrating their 30 years of diplomatic relations, China and Israel have vowed to strengthen their cooperation in innovation, science, and technology.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog that the "Chinese nation and the Jewish nation have a long history and civilization, and the friendly exchanges."

Xi also reiterated China's position that Israel and Palestine "achieve peaceful coexistence through dialogue and negotiation on the basis of the two-state solution."

The duo spoke over the phone on Wednesday night, a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Israel, the two sides have adhered to important principles such as mutual respect for sovereignty and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," Xi said.

Beijing and Tel Aviv established diplomatic ties in January 1992. Later in 2017, the two countries announced a bilateral innovative comprehensive partnership.

"China and Israel complement each other's economic advantages and are fully capable of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation," Xi Jinping told Herzog, adding the relations between the two countries "developed rapidly and healthily, and practical cooperation in various fields has achieved positive results."

The Chinese president noted: "Innovation has become a highlight and aid in the relationship between the two countries.

"China attaches great importance to China-Israel relations and is willing to promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Israel innovative and comprehensive partnership to better benefit the two peoples."

Noting that Chinese companies were working in Israel, Xi said: "China is willing to deepen cooperation with Israel in the fields of science and technology, agriculture, medical and health, and expand exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, tourism, sports."

Referring to the situation in the Middle East, Xi told the Israeli president: "China has always been the guardian of Middle East peace and the builder of Middle East development. China is willing to work with the international community to continue to make unremitting efforts to promote security, stability, development, and prosperity in the Middle East."

The Chinese statement quoting Herzog said Israel "firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to deepening Israel-China friendly relations."