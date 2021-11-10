Four-day defense event SAHA Expo opens its doors to visitors in Istanbul

The second biannual SAHA Expo , a major Turkish defense industry event , opened its doors on Wednesday in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

The four-day event, organized by the SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association, gathers sector professionals, officials, defense companies and technology developers.

It is being held at the Istanbul Expo Center , while visitors will be able to join virtually from Nov. 15 until Feb. 15, 2022.

The event hosts several Turkish defense companies including ASELSAN, Havelsan, Roketsan, TAI and Baykar. Companies from 30 countries are also participating this year.

The expo showcases cutting edge defense products in numerous fields such as aviation, land and naval vehicles, radar and surveillance systems, weapons and drones.

While sector professionals would have B2B meetings, panel discussions are planned, and agreements expected to be signed.

The event kicked off but an opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, with attendance of top officials.

The last exhibition was held online from November 2020 to April 2021.