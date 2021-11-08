Tesla stock down 5 per cent as Twitter users back Musk selling stake

Shares in Tesla slipped nearly 5 per cent on Monday morning, the most the stock has slipped in eight months, after Elon Musk's Twitter followers voted in favour of selling 10 per cent of the billionaire's stake.



The Twitter poll was set up by Musk himself.



TSLA is currently trading at 1,166.14 dollars, down 55.95 dollars or 4.58 per cent, on the Nasdaq.



The stock had dropped to as low as 1,133.02 dollars in the day's trading.



On Saturday, November 6, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers in a poll that whether he should sell 10 per cent of his stake in Tesla to pay taxes.



Musk also tweeted that he "will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes."



"Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," Musk said on Twitter.



Nearly 58 per cent of voters in the poll, which garnered nearly 3.5 million votes, voted in favor of the sale, with 42 per cent against the idea.



Musk's fortune stands at 338 billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



