Azerbaijan to host international business event on November 14-17

More than 1,000 business people, including 500 Turkish investors, will gather in Azerbaijan 's capital in November for a global business event.

The International Business Forum (IBF), organized by Turkey's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD), will be held in Baku between Nov. 14-17.

The 25th edition of the event will focus on Azerbaijan's potential in several sectors such as agriculture, energy, and health.

Erol Yarar, the IBF head, said the economic development of the Nagorno-Karabakh region , which was liberated from Armenia's occupation last year, is the top topic in Azerbaijan.

"Thus, we decided to hold the IBF summit in Azerbaijan," he added.

Turkish businesspeople, Yarar said, will visit Azerbaijan to both invest and develop trade.








