US 'deeply concerned' about planned Israeli settlements

The US voiced deep concern Tuesday about Israeli plans to advance thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank, Palestine.

"We are deeply concerned about the Israeli government's plans to advance thousands of settlement units tomorrow, Wednesday, many of them deep in the West Bank," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news conference.

Price voiced concern about the publication of tenders on Sunday for 1,300 settlement units in a number of West Bank settlements.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution," he said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday condemned the plans and said he considers the Israeli schemes "a blatant aggression on our lands."

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as "occupied territory" under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.