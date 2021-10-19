Turkish institutions taking a leading role in Africa with investments and projects

Turkish institutions have been in a leading role in advancing Africa with investments and projects in education, development and culture.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency ( TIKA ), Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV) have made important contributions to Turkey's soft power and cultural diplomacy across the continent with active instruments of Turkish foreign policy.

TIKA CARRIES OUT 7,000 PROJECTS ACROSS AFRICA

TIKA, which has offices in 20 countries on the continent, conducts cooperation and coordination activities, contributing to Turkish-African relations and the development of the African continent.

After opening its first office in Ethiopia in 2005, the state-run agency has carried out 7,000 projects in 22 different countries, in areas including health, education, agriculture, husbandry as well as improvement of administrative and civil infrastructure.

TURKISH EDUCATION IN AFRICAN UNIVERSITIES BY YEE

YEE contributes to the development of Turkey's cultural exchange, especially with its Turkish activities.

It offers Turkish language courses and speaking programs as well as other socio-cultural activities promoting Turkish culture.

It also plays a major role in the promotion of Africa with lectures at universities as part of the Turkology protocol it inked with universities in Africa.

MAARIF FOUNDATION CONTINUES FIGHT AGAINST FETO TERROR GROUP

Completing its fifth year in Africa, TMV produces thousands of qualified and Turkish-speaking graduates in 25 countries, making important contributions to Turkish-African relations.

Expanding its educational network across the continent every day, TMV provides education from preschool to higher education.

It has provided education to 43,000 students by June 2021 and has been continuing its fight against the FETO terror organization.

The foundation has taken control of more than 216 schools affiliated with the terror group in 19 countries.



