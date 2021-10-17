EU commissioner warns energy poverty in Europe could rise

The EU's jobs and social rights commissioner has warned of rising energy poverty in Europe as prices climb.



Nicolas Schmit told dpa there are millions already who suffer from energy poverty in the bloc, and said the number could keep growing.



The EU Commission could help EU countries limit the impact of current high energy prices on the public, but it was primarily up to national governments to take action, Schmit said.



On Friday, German government spokeswoman Martina Fietz said it was important to have Europe-wide coordination and act within the current rules for the EU internal market.



The issue would be discussed at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday next week, Fietz said.



The European Trade Union Confederation ETUC in September said data indicated more than 2.7 million people in Europe could no longer afford to properly heat their homes, despite being in work.