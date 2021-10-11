A Fortnite movie might be on the way - rumors

Fortnite has managed to be one of the most successful games of the recent time. But it seems like Epic Games tries to go even beyond that.

As it is confirmed by The Information, Epic Games is considering to form a new entertainment division that is going to focus on audiovisual content production. According to the sources close to the company, projects that might be developed by this division includes a movie based on Fortnite.

It is also worth noting that Epic had signed various directors from Lucasfilm before, and among these people we can highlight Jason McGatlin, who was the chief of the Physical Productions of the company then. At the moment, he is the director of Special Projects division in Epic Games.

It is not the first time we hear about the adaptation possibility of the popular videogame. It's actually been several months we keep hearing this rumor. A TikTok user even shared several video clips of the motion capture process of a hypothetical audiovisual project.

These news actually contradict with the action Netflix took recently. As you might recall, the company that generally concentrates on streaming movies and series has started not long ago a project that includes several mobil games for Android.

Epic Games, on the other hand, seems like planning quite the opposite, so we will have to wait and see the outcome of these moves.