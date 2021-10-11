UN: Nearly 400,000 children facing starvation in war-torn Yemen

United Nations

starvation

David Gressly

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian aid

According to the, almost 400,000 children are facingin war-torn Yemen.After around seven years of conflict, 20 million people - two-thirds of the population - need help, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen,, said on Monday.An expansion of the conflict has made the situation even worse for countless people, especially in the south of the country. The worstin the world is raging in Yemen, Gressly said.The country has been roiled by abetween a Saudi-backed government and the Iran-linkedsince late 2014.Theof more than six years inhas pushed the country, one of the poorest in the Arab world, to the brink ofand caused huge damage to health facilities.Gressly said only about 2.1 billion dollars of the approximately 3.8 billion dollars calculated in March forfor the population had been received.Serious efforts to find ato the conflict were making progress, Gressly said. But reconstruction could not wait until a. The world must not allow a whole generation to grow up knowing nothing but conflict.People needed work, thehad to be revived, the ports and airports had to be opened, Gressly said.must be paid enough so that they do not also fall into poverty. For this, too, themust be stimulated to find the resources to pay them.