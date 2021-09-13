iOS 14.8 adresses security vulnerabilities iPhone attack, Apple says

Apple's operating systems have been refreshed with today's updates, and the tech giant firm has elaborated in its support document regarding what is new in iOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, iPadOS 14.8 and macOS Big Sur 11.6.

In this document Apple says that both iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 updates address the vulnerabilities that were present for some time and might have been actively exploited, namely CoreGraphics and WebKit vulnerabilities. It's also known that these have been affecting all devices.

The support document posted today also included outlines of these vulnerabilities along with their fixes.