Apple wins antitrust suit against Epic in Fortnite case

US technology firm Apple on Friday won an antitrust lawsuit that was filed by American software developer Epic Games regarding the popular online video game Fortnite.

The US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California ruled that Apple's restriction policies on developers, including its 30% commission on digital goods and services, do not pose a violation against antitrust laws.

She added that Apple does not need to allow other developers, including Epic Games, to use cheaper payment systems on digital platforms.

After Epic criticized Apple's 30% commission on purchases made on its App Store, and later changed how users can make purchases within Fortnite, Apple kicked the popular video game out of its App Store, and Epic filed the antitrust lawsuit in August 2020.

The judge also ruled that the Cupertino-based firm can maintain App Store as the only download method for its iPhone smartphones and iPad tablets.

She, however, warned that Apple's restrictions on developers that fails to inform customers of the existence of cheaper and alternative software options is in violation of California state law, and order the company to abandon this practice.

Apple's stock price was down 2.4% to 150.37 per share on the Nasdaq at 1.00 p.m. EDT.