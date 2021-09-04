Russian cosmonauts conduct 8-hour spacewalk to work on Nauka module

Two Russian cosmonauts have conducted an eight-hour spacewalk at the International Space Station to work on a new Russian research module Nauka.



However, Oleg Novizki and Pyotr Dubrov did not carry out all the planned tasks during the mission, which lasted 7 hours and 54 minutes, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced on Saturday.



The remaining tasks will be completed during the next spacewalk on Thursday, it added. A total of 11 spacewalks are planned for the next few months.



According to the US space agency NASA, the main goal of connecting power cables to the new module had been achieved, meaning that it can be supplied with electricity from the US segment of the ISS.



Shortly after Nauka's arrival at the ISS in July, an incident occurred. The module's onboard thrusters mistakenly fired, likely due to a software glitch, resulting in the ISS shifting by 45 degrees from its regular trajectory.



Nauka is primarily intended for scientific research, though the multi-purpose module, launched into space from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, will also serve as crew quarters and has its own life support system.



