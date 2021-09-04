Global chip crisis may last until 2023

According to one of the latest predictions about the existing chip shortage, we should expect the crisis to continue until 2023.

A recent report from Bloomberg in respect to this shows how Toshiba is effected from the ongoing crisis. It is being made clear in the report that the tech giant firm is having a hard time to keep up with the orders and demand.

"The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year. In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023.", Takeshi Kamebuchi, head of semiconductors at Toshiba , told Bloomberg.

On the other hand, we can say that various sectors within consumer electronics, especially the ones that use power regulating chips, are being highly impacted from the current situation. It can already be seen the hit that car production took from it.

The other tech giant Sony is also among these companies. In fact, a report from Bloomberg says that the PlayStation 5 console production in the second quarter of 2021 showed a significant decrease compared to what we have seen from the company before.

So, considering the current situation right now, and the fact that Toshiba is not the only one who thinks this way, it seems very likely that the supply problems will be still present throughout 2022.