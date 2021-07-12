Turkish Airlines carries 3.6M passengers in June

Turkey's national flag carrier carried 3.6 million passengers in June, according to a statement sent to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Monday.

The figure was down from 6.6 million passengers in June 2019, before the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, stood at 68.3% last month, data showed. This was 66.3% on domestic flights and 78.5% on international flights.

Turkish Airlines' cargo and mail carried this June jumped by 30.9% to 162,180 tons versus 123,890 tons in June 2019.

FIRST-HALF FIGURES

In January-June, the airline served 14.6 million passengers versus 35.1 million in the same period of 2019.

The load factor slipped to 62.4% in the first half of this year, down from 17.7 points in 2019.

The company saw a 27% rise in cargo and mail carried, reaching 910,147 tons in the first six months of the year.

By the end of June, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 372, the statement added.