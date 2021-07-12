 Contact Us
News Economy Turkey's auto production, exports up in H1

Turkey's auto production, exports up in H1

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published July 12,2021
Subscribe
TURKEYS AUTO PRODUCTION, EXPORTS UP IN H1

Turkey's automotive production, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, amounted to 639,661 units during the first half of this year, an association report said on Monday.

The six-month figure was up by 23.3% versus the first half of 2020, according to the Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Passenger car production increased by 14.8% to 416,021 units in the same period.

The capacity utilization rate in the sector was 65% from January to June.

On the sales side, the auto market, including light trucks and other vehicles, expanded 57.3% compared to the same period last year, reaching 411,952 units in the first six months of this year.

Automotive industry exports also increased by 34% to $14.7 billion. The sector exported 461,528 vehicles during the six-month period.

In June, auto production increased by 3.8% on an annual basis to reach 107,219 units.