One-third of Germany now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Almost 32 per cent of Germany's population - about one-third - has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said on Tuesday.



The RKI said that about 42 million people, or 51.2 per cent, have received a first shot against the virus, while 31.6 per cent received both jabs needed for the full level of immunity.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also recently received her second coronavirus vaccine dose, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.



After she got the AstraZeneca vaccine for her first shot on April 16, for the second dose she received the Moderna jab a few days ago, the spokesperson said.



Germany's vaccination campaign began at the end of last year and initially progressed slowly, but has picked up speed since the prioritization of people based on their age or profession was lifted and more doses became available.



Meanwhile, Germany's infection numbers continue on a steep downwards trajectory.



On Tuesday, the RKI registered 455 new infections, compared to 652 a week ago.



A total of 77 people died in the last 24 hours, compared to 93 last week, the RKI said.



The so-called incidence rate has meanwhile sunk to 8 infections per 100,000 people over the last week - compared to 66.8 last month.



Merkel greeted the low infection rates during a meeting on Tuesday but said developments around the world showed that the danger was not over yet.



"Some efforts have paid off well," Merkel said, according to information from those close to attendees at the last meeting of her party's parliamentary group before the summer break.



However, she said, "the pandemic is not over yet."



Many countries still don't have vaccines, Merkel said, according to the sources. She called for faster production of vaccines against Covid-19.



She also reiterated her opposition to waiving intellectual property rights on vaccines, saying companies needed to be able to keep developing vaccines in the future.



Armin Laschet, the party's candidate to become the next chancellor after Merkel steps down, said the only way to contain the pandemic was to take a global approach.



He welcomed the focus of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) economic powers on helping the global south to combat the virus.



During a recent summit, the leaders of G7 nations promised to deliver vaccines to poorer countries, a move Laschet said underlined how major issues can only be solved globally.



Laschet said there were several issues that need to be resolved with an international approach.



He criticized China for using vaccines as political leverage, for example in Africa.



The low infection numbers in Germany have prompted further easing of coronavirus rules.



In Berlin, outdoor events with up to 2,000 people can take place again from July 3, though they have to get tested if more than 500 attend, the Senate decided on Tuesday, according to Finance Senator Matthias Kollatz.



Indoors, up to 500 people can attend an event, and a further relaxation of rules for private events was planned, according to information seen by dpa.



Berlin also announced that pupils would return to their classrooms after the summer holidays, if infections remain low.



