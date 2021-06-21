Montenegro to boost economic ties with Turkey

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has said that they want to boost economic cooperation with Turkey.

Djukanovic's remarks came after a meeting on Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to southern Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

"In the bilateral meeting, we reiterated that Turkey and Montenegro are two friendly countries. This relationship also includes common points such as NATO membership and the European Union membership process. We decided to increase cooperation in the field of economy," he said.

Djukanovic noted that there are a significant number of Turkish investors in Montenegro.

"Montenegro is a country that has gained significant experience in terms of economic development, especially in foreign investors. The novel coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected our economy. Now, we are slowly leaving the pandemic behind, so I think the Montenegrin economy will regain its old dynamic by the end of the year.

"We want to do business cooperation with foreign investors. Montenegro is an important cooperation partner in the fields of infrastructure, transportation, energy, tourism, and food."

Djukanovic added that Turkey and Montenegro have very strong cultural ties.

"Many Montenegrins apply for scholarships in Turkey. More than 400 of our students have studied in Turkey. This interest is increasing day by day."

Djukanovic recalled that the state-run Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has been operating in Montenegro for 14 years.

"TIKA has carried out approximately 300 projects in our country. These were very important projects in the fields of health, culture, and education. They strengthen the relations between the two countries," said Djukanovic.

The three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, with Anadolu Agency as its global communications partner, hosted 10 heads of state and government, 42 foreign ministers, three former heads of state and government, and more than 50 representatives of international organizations and former government officials.

"I believe that Antalya Diplomacy Forum will become an important platform where the world economy and politics will be discussed. We participated in a large forum where we experienced the relations of an important country like Turkey with Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and the Western Balkans," said Djukanovic.