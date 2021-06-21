News World Germany calls for an update to refugee agreement between Turkey and EU

"We need an update to our migration cooperation with Turkey. EU has a great interest in the migration deal with Ankara being further developed and updated," German FM Heiko Maas stressed in his comments to Die Welt newspaper.

"In all the difficulties we have with the Turkish government, we must acknowledge that the country has taken on a not inconsiderable migration burden for us," Maas said.



A new agreement would require the EU to provide further funding for Turkey.



"I don't want to put any numbers out into the world, but it is completely clear that it won't work without money," Maas said.



Among other things, the refugee deal between the EU and Turkey provides for Ankara to crack down on unauthorized migration to the EU and for Greece to send migrants who have reached the Aegean islands illegally back to Turkey.



In return, the EU takes one Syrian refugee from Turkey for every Syrian sent back and provides financial support to the country to care for refugees.







