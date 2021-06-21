Antitrust probe launched against Apple over anti-competition practices

 Contact Us
on Monday opened an investigation against over anti-competition practices, as the iPhone maker became the fourth US tech giant to be hit by such probes.

Published June 21,2021
Germany's antitrust watchdog on Monday said it had launched a probe into whether Apple is exploiting its market position after receiving complaints about Apple's users tracking restriction in its iOS 14.5 operating system.

The probe will also examine complaints about an exclusive pre-installation of Apple's own applications on its devices and other complaints regarding Apple's in-app purchases system, Germany's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said.

An Apple spokesperson said the company's App Store have given German developers of all sizes the same opportunity.

"We look forward to discussing our approach with the FCO and having an open dialogue about any of their concerns," the spokesperson added.