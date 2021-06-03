Turkey ratifies agreements with 6 countries in various sectors

The Turkish government ratified agreements with six countries in various sectors, according to the Official Gazette on Thursday.

Law on the approval of protocol amending the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation on income and wealth between Turkey and Kuwait was entered into force.

Other agreements approved included trade and economic cooperation between Turkey and Mozambique, cooperation in mining and hydrocarbons between Turkey and Ethiopia, and cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters between Turkish Customs and Trade Ministry and Vietnam's Finance Ministry.

Air transport agreements between Turkey and Guatemala, as well as between Turkey and Honduras were also given formal consent.