Turkish companies interested in mega infrastructure projects in Bangladesh: Envoy

Turkish companies are interested in undertaking mega infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, Turkey's envoy in Dhaka said on Wednesday.

Mustafa Osman Turan made the remarks during a meeting with office bearers of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), including President Md. Jashim Uddin, in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

Besides construction and infrastructure, Turkey has the potential to boost business ties with Bangladesh in other sectors as well, he told Anadolu Agency.

"We have discussed the potential to increase trade volume in pharmaceuticals, agro-processing industry, leather, jute and medical equipment," he said.

He expressed the desire to double the existing volume of Turkey-Bangladesh trade ($1 billion), adding that "Turkey has become one of the top destinations for medical tourism."

Underlining the possibility of holding a trade fair in Dhaka as soon as the coronavirus pandemic subsides, he said: "We also want to create a new Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council in Dhaka."

About business exchanges between the two countries, Turan said Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) has recently signed an memorandum of understanding with the FBCCI for further collaboration.

"Hülya Gedik, the chair of DEİK Turkey-Bangladesh Business Council, wants to visit Bangladesh, and will also organize online Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings in the near future," he said.

Turkey and Bangladesh enjoy close bilateral ties. Turkey increased its aid activities in 2017 as a new wave of Rohingya Muslims sheltered in Bangladesh. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to the neighboring country as the Myanmar military launched a crackdown that saw villages being burned down, extrajudicial killings, and rape.

Turkey has always supported the community, repeatedly drawing attention to their plight on an international level.

Last December, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Bangladesh, and expressed the desire to bolster bilateral ties. At a joint press conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K. Momen in Dhaka, he said Turkish construction companies are among the world's best.