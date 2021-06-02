TURKEYS HAZELNUT EXPORTS TOP 231,600 TONS IN 9 MONTHS

Turkey's hazelnut exports totaled 231,595 tons in the first nine months of the export season, a regional trade union announced on Wednesday.

The figure was down 21.1% from the same period in the last season, the Black Sea Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products Exporters' Union said.

Hazelnut exports earned Turkey $1.6 billion from last September to this May, a 17.4% drop year-on-year.

Some 44% of the country's hazelnut exports were processed products worth $708.2 million, while the rest were raw hazelnuts.

The EU remained the top export market for Turkish hazelnut with 166,099 tons in the first nine months of this season, which starts in September and ends in May.

Turkey is the world's largest hazelnut exporter.