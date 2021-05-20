Turkish city to host international Islamic economic event

The central Turkish city of Konya is due this weekend to host a new conference on Muslim economics and finance, organizers said in a press release Thursday.

Organized by the Konya Chamber of Commerce and Karatay University, the First Karatay International Conference on Islamic Economics and Finance (KARCIEF) will be held this Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day event will discuss six topics, including Islamic finance, Islamic capital markets, financial technologies, and SMEs.

The opening ceremony will feature speeches by Tarik Akin, department head of the Turkish Presidency's Finance Office; Sekip Avdagic, chairman of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce; and Rifat Hisarciklioglu, head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.

The event will also accept attendees virtually, even from foreign countries such as Indonesia and Dubai.

Hamdi Donduren, who chairs the university's Islamic Economics and Finance Department, said the event will focus on the pandemic's effects on Islamic finance and the participation banking sector, and possible solutions.