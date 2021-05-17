TURKEYS BORSA ISTANBUL LOOKING UP AT WEEKLY OPEN

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul looking up at weekly open

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,449.10 points on Monday, rising 0.54% or 7.77 points from the previous close.

At Wednesday's close, the last transaction day before going into a break due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.25% at 1,441.33 points.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.3400 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 8.3210 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 10.1300, versus 10.0970, while one British pound traded for 11.7700 Turkish liras, down from 11.8020 at the last week's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $68.50 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).